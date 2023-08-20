Ukraine Using Soviet-Era Missiles in Strikes on Russia

The British Defense Ministry said Sunday in its daily report about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Ukraine is striking deep inside Russia and the leadership of Russia’s Aerospace Forces is "highly likely" being pressured to improve its defenses over western Russia.

The ministry said Russian President Vladimir Putin "almost certainly" invaded Ukraine believing that it "would have little direct effect on Russians." Uncrewed aerial vehicles are regularly hitting Moscow, the ministry’s report said.

There have been "increasing reports" of SA-5 GAMMON missiles hitting Russia. The ministry said the 7.5-ton Soviet-era GAMMON had been retired from Ukraine’s defense inventory but has been apparently resurrected "as a ground attack ballistic missile."

In his daily address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed retaliation for the deadly attack Saturday on a historic city that killed seven people, including a child. "I am sure," the president said, "our soldiers will respond to Russia for this terrorist attack. Respond tangibly."

The Russian missile attack Saturday killed seven people, including a 6-year-old child, and injured 144 near the central square in the historic Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, about 145 kilometers north of Kyiv.

The missile struck while people were heading to church to celebrate a religious holiday. Twelve of the wounded were children and 10 were police officers, according to the interior ministry.