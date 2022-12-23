Ukraine, With Eye Toward Western Aid, Wages Parallel War on Corruption

To an outsider, it may seem an unlikely time for Ukraine to double down on the battle against corruption, as missiles rain down on cities and citizens fight for their lives.

Nonetheless, anti-graft agencies have revived a years-old investigation into an official scheme they say led to electricity customers overpaying by more than $1 billion, plus a case that stalled in 2020 into the alleged theft of over $350 million in assets and funds from a state-controlled oil company.

They've launched new actions, too, including the arrest in absentia this month of a former state bank boss over his suspected role in the embezzlement of $5 million. He denies wrongdoing.

"Every week, there are one or two big developments plus seven or eight smaller ones that are still important," said legal expert Vadym Valko, who monitors the work of anti-corruption authorities in Ukraine, which is fighting to rid itself of oligarchs and strengthen its vulnerable institutions.

The activity reflects a parallel war Kyiv is waging against high-level graft, according to Reuters interviews with half a dozen Ukrainian anti-corruption monitors and officials. The drive is deemed urgent enough for the government to devote resources to, even during Russia's invasion.

Indeed, anti-corruption agencies flag their work almost daily in a flurry of statements and social media posts. In November alone, they reported having launched investigations into 44 new criminal cases, issued 17 notices of suspicion to people being investigated and sent six indictments to court.

In 2022, prosecutors have filed at least 109 indictments in 42 cases, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) told Reuters, adding that 25 convictions had been handed down.

The work can't wait, according to the people interviewed, because curbing endemic corruption is key to reassuring Western partners preparing to send tens of billions of dollars of aid that will be needed to rebuild the country in coming years.

It would also be crucial, they say, to winning a status that guarantees Ukraine's long-term security from any future aggression: membership in the European Union, which says getting on top of graft is a must for candidacy talks to begin.

Zelenskyy on board

The anti-corruption drive is backed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who vowed this month that Ukraine would fight both high-level corruption and Russia's invasion at the same time.

"The story of reform continues," the actor-turned-wartime leader, who was elected in 2019 on pledges to clean up Ukraine, said in one of his nightly addresses. "It continues even during this kind of war."

Anti-corruption efforts, which continued after the February 24 invasion, were stepped up over the summer under a new director of SAPO, according to the experts and officials.

Oleksandr Klymenko took the position in July after Zelenskyy publicly demanded that his appointment be confirmed because the committee that had selected him more than half a year earlier still hadn't formally signed off on the move.

"Without a full-fledged head of such an institution, its full-fledged functioning is impossible," Zelenskyy said at the time.

Klymenko has provided the administrative muscle to kick-start some cases that had been gathering dust, while also advancing new ones, monitors said.

A SAPO spokesperson said Klymenko was not prepared to comment on his work. The agency did not comment on the individual cases and the recent flurry of activity, but said it was currently working on 693 cases with its sister agency, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

US support

The United States, which is supplying Ukraine with billions of dollars in weaponry to fight Russia, supports Kyiv's concurrent drive to root out corruption.

"We are actively engaged with the government of Ukraine to ensure accountability, even amidst the challenging conflict environment," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

There is the prospect of more money on the way as donors weigh the scale of their contributions to Ukraine's anticipated reconstruction, a project largely dependent on foreign aid.

Central Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi said this month that he expected $19 billion from the EU and $10 billion from Washington next year in immediate budgetary aid alone.

An EU Commission spokesperson said that financial, political and logistic support for Ukraine "will be linked to the accession agenda."

Rebuilding Ukraine

Even amid the turmoil of war, NABU and SAPO are now more productive than in previous years, according to Olena Shcherban, deputy executive director of the Anticorruption Action Center in Kyiv, a nonprofit think tank partly funded by Western nations that campaigns for reforms and tracks Ukraine's progress.

Anti-corruption authorities in Kyiv are aware that the West is watching.

Kateryna Butko, a civic activist serving on the SAPO selection committee, acknowledged that Ukraine's fight against graft is often plodding. She added that foreign donors had a clear incentive to ensure the effort succeeds by continuing to provide strong policy guidance.

"The work of our anti-corruption institutions is a guarantee that Western money won't be stolen," she said.

Ordinary Ukrainians will also be watching, as Kyiv's recent battlefield victories have buoyed hopes that the country can prevail in the war and successfully rebuild.

An October survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found at least 88% of the country believes Ukraine will be a prosperous EU member within 10 years.

Kyiv resident Kateryna, who was visiting the capital's Christmas tree with a friend, said that securing a military victory was the top priority for Ukraine.

But the 27-year-old, who didn't give her surname, said it was also important to establish a fair society to live in, instilled with a clear sense that nobody was above the law.

"We don't have that kind of understanding here yet."