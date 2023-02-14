Ukrainian Allies Consider New Military Aid

Defense officials from a U.S.-led group of Ukrainian allies are meeting Tuesday in Brussels to discuss potential further aid for Ukrainian forces.

The latest round of talks for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group comes as the one-year anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears.

Later Tuesday, NATO defense chiefs are set to hold their own talks, which will include Ukraine’s defense minister.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday Ukraine’s use of ammunition in the war against Russia is outstripping supply and that the alliance needs to increase production to meet Ukraine’s needs.

Stoltenberg said the contentious issue of providing modern combat aircraft to Ukraine would also be discussed.

"It is clear that we are in a race of logistics,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels. “Key capabilities like ammunition, fuel and spare parts must reach Ukraine before Russia can seize the initiative on the battlefield. Speed will save lives," he said.

Stoltenberg said a new major Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has already begun ahead of the February 24 invasion anniversary.

The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Monday endured heavy artillery fire. The Ukrainian military reported Russian shelling all along the front line and said 16 settlements had been bombarded near Bakhmut.

Ukrainian fighters, who have already held out there for months, are bracing for new ground attacks, Ukrainian military officials said.

Bakhmut is a prime objective for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and its capture would give Russia a new foothold in the Donetsk region and a rare victory after several months of setbacks. The Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland now partially occupied by Russia, which wants full control.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.