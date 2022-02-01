Accessibility links

Ukrainian Civilians Train to Defend Their Country

Since 2014, when Russia illegally annexed Crimea and fomented a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainians have lived in a permanent state of alert, facing a constant threat of further Russian incursions. With a possibility of a full-scale invasion now looming, many civilians have volunteered to undergo military training to be prepared in the event of a conflict. They use equipment and weapons they buy with their own money and train in their spare time. For VOA, reporter Ricardo Marquina spent a day with them at a training site outside of Kyiv and brings us these images.
A Ukrainian civilian volunteer points his gun during training exercises outside Kyiv. (Ricardo Marquina/VOA)
A group of reservists, some with mock weapons, train to defend Ukraine&#39;s capital, Kyiv, in the event of a Russian attack on the city. (Ricardo Marquina/VOA)
Training takes place in abandoned buildings on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. (Ricardo Marquina/VOA)
Volunteers taking part in exercises pay for their own equipment and train on weekends. (Ricardo Marquina/VOA)
