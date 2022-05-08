Accessibility links

Ukrainians Fleeing Mariupol Reach Safety in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainians are finding different ways to leave the areas under heavy fire along the southern front line of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The industrial city of Zaporizhzhia became the entry point for those who are leaving the areas under Russian control and want to stay in Ukraine instead of going to Russia.

Some came from the underground tunnels of the Azovstal steel plant via a humanitarian corridor organized by the United Nations and the International Red Cross.
1 Irina fooled the Russian guards at a checkpoint in Vasylivka by telling them her younger son, Ihor, was very sick and needed to go to a hospital in Zaporizhzhia, April 27, 2022. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
2 This woman, her husband and her mother were able to leave Vasylivka with their 10 dogs. They also lied to the Russian guards at the checkpoints, saying they needed to go to a hospital in Zaporizhzhia, April 27, 2022. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
3 Maria cries after meeting a friend at this refugee center in Zaporizhzhia. She spent the last two months with her son in the subterranean tunnels of the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol until they were rescued by the U.N. and the International Red Cross a
4 A young boy, who spent the last weeks inside the shelters of the Azovstal steel works, waits in a bus to be taken to a hotel after traveling for two days in a convoy organized by the U.N. and the International Red Cross from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, May

