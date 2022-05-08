Ukrainians Fleeing Mariupol Reach Safety in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainians are finding different ways to leave the areas under heavy fire along the southern front line of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The industrial city of Zaporizhzhia became the entry point for those who are leaving the areas under Russian control and want to stay in Ukraine instead of going to Russia.
Some came from the underground tunnels of the Azovstal steel plant via a humanitarian corridor organized by the United Nations and the International Red Cross.
