Ukraine

Ukrainians Say They Fear Russians Might Attack Chernobyl Once Again

Site of the biggest nuclear accident in history, Chernobyl has become over the years one of the biggest tourist attractions in Ukraine. Despite still harboring high radiation levels, Chernobyl was one of Russia's first military targets in its invasion of Ukraine almost a year ago. The Russians took control of the plant, the villas, and the small town that lent its name to the region for nearly two months. Now Chernobyl is back under Ukrainian control, but fears of another invasion remain.

A Soviet-era gas mask rests on a tree outside the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, Jan. 31, 2023 (VOANEWS/Yan Boechat)
A bus used to take tourists to visit Chernobyl was used as a target of fire by Russian soldiers who occupied the area of the Chernobyl Power Plant, Ukraine, Jan. 31, 2023 (VOANEWS/Yan Boechat)
A Chernobyl complex worker who lives in a nearby village remembers the time when the Russians occupied this area at the beginning of the war, at Chernobyl, Ukraine, Jan. 31, 2023 (VOANEWS/Yan Boechat)
Reactor number 4 at the Chernobyl power plant exploded on April 26, 1986, and is now protected by a concrete sarcophagus and a metal cover, at Chernobyl, Ukraine, Jan. 31, 2023 (VOANEWS/Yan Boechat)
