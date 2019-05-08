UN: 443 Dead, 2,110 Injured in Tripoli Offensive

The U.N. health agency says 443 people have died and 2,110 have been wounded in violence in Libya's capital since the head of the self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive against Tripoli last month.



With the number of people displaced by fighting approaching 60,000, the World Health Organization said in a tweet Wednesday that it was working to coordinate health services for them.



U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Wednesday that the U.N. was very concerned about reports that airstrikes a day earlier hit a migrant detention center in Tajoura in eastern Tripoli, reportedly injuring two migrants.



He told reporters the U.N. mission in Libya ``is also deeply concerned about increased cases of arbitrary arrest and abduction of officials, activists and journalists'' and is calling for their immediate release.