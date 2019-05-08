Accessibility links

UN: 443 Dead, 2,110 Injured in Tripoli Offensive

FILE - Mourners gather for funeral prayers for fighters killed by warplanes of Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter's forces, April 24, 2019, in Tripoli, Libya.

UNITED NATIONS — 

The U.N. health agency says 443 people have died and 2,110 have been wounded in violence in Libya's capital since the head of the self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive against Tripoli last month.

With the number of people displaced by fighting approaching 60,000, the World Health Organization said in a tweet Wednesday that it was working to coordinate health services for them.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Wednesday that the U.N. was very concerned about reports that airstrikes a day earlier hit a migrant detention center in Tajoura in eastern Tripoli, reportedly injuring two migrants.

He told reporters the U.N. mission in Libya ``is also deeply concerned about increased cases of arbitrary arrest and abduction of officials, activists and journalists'' and is calling for their immediate release.

