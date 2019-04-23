Accessibility links

UN Adopts Weak Resolution on Sexual Violence in Conflict

  • Associated Press
FILE - Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution during a meeting at U.N. headquarters, Feb. 28, 2019.

UNITED NATIONS — 

The U.N. Security Council has approved a watered-down resolution on combatting sexual violence in conflicts after eliminating language on providing “sexual and reproductive health care” to survivors of rape and abuse to get U.S. support.

Tuesday's vote on the German-drafted resolution was 13-0, with Russia and China, which had submitted a rival draft, abstaining.

The resolution expresses the council's deep concern at “the slow progress” in addressing and eliminating sexual violence in conflicts around the world. It says such acts often occur with impunity “and in some situations have become systematic and widespread, reaching appalling levels of brutality.”

It urges strengthened access to justice for victims, but eliminated a positive reference to the International Criminal Court's work in prosecuting alleged perpetrators.

