UN Begins Operation to Unload Oil From Yemen Tanker 

The United Nations said Tuesday a long-awaited operation to remove the oil from an aging supertanker off Yemen’s Red Sea coast has begun.

The FSO Safer was the subject of years of appeals from the U.N. and environmental organizations who warned that a lack of maintenance amid Yemen’s civil war meant the tanker was at risk of spilling four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

A U.N. Development Program statement said the oil was being transferred to the newly renamed tanker Yemen in a process that was expected to take 19 days. SEE ALSO: UN Buys Oil Tanker to Begin Salvage Operation Off Yemeni Coast

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the work was “the critical next step in avoiding an environmental catastrophe on a colossal scale.”