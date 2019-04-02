Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

UN Chief Meets With Egypt's Top Cleric, Decries Hate Speech

  • Associated Press
Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres leaves Al-Azhar headquarters after a visit, in Cairo, Egypt, April 2, 2019.

CAIRO — 

The U.N. chief has expressed solidarity with Muslims world over during a visit to Cairo, denouncing hate speech and racism, as well as anti-Semitism.

The remarks by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday in the Egyptian capital came less than a month after the terrorist attack on New Zealand mosques killed 50 worshippers.

In this photo supplied by the New Zealand government, Mosque shooting survivor Farid Ahmed addresses the national remembrance service in Hagley Park for the victims of the March 15 mosques terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 29, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

At Memorial, Mosque Survivor Says He Forgives Attacker

Guterres says "hate speech is entering the mainstream, spreading like wildfire through social media and radio."

He says that "in this time of difficulties and division, we must stand together and protect each other. Nothing justifies terrorism, and it becomes particularly hideous when religion is invoked. ... we must uphold and promote human dignity and universal human rights."

People carry the body of a victim during a burial ceremony for those killed in the mosque attacks, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 22, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

Imam Tells New Zealand: 'We Are Not Broken'

Guterres' comments came after his meeting with Egypt's top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the grand imam in Cairo.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG