UN: Cholera Is Spreading in Haiti

The United Nations says cholera is spreading in Haiti while only 16% of the organization’s $145 million appeal, initiated last month, has been met.

“What we are seeing in fact, is not only the continued increase of cholera cases, but also the spread to the regions,” Ulrika Richardson, U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator in Haiti, said this week in New York.

“This is a worrying trend,” she added.

The U.N. said Thursday that 283 people have died from the disease, while 12,000 have been hospitalized. More than 14,000 suspected cases have been recorded. Since the outbreak, 155,000 people have been displaced, representing an 80% increase since August.

"Insecurity continues to be rampant, with really chilling reports of human rights violations,” Richardson said. Gangs have taken over a reported 60% of Port-au-Prince, the capital.

“We have logistical challenges, you can imagine, and the security challenge, but we are able to be present and we are able to help people,” Richardson said about the U.N’s presence in Haiti.

Cholera remains a global threat to public health, the World Health Organization says, and an indicator of inequity and lack of social development.