UN Envoy to Myanmar Leaving Job

The United Nations said Wednesday its envoy for Myanmar will leave the job when her contract ends June 12.

Noeleen Heyzer, from Singapore, has been in the role since October 2021, months after a military coup in Myanmar ousted the country’s democratically elected government.

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters Wednesday that U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is thankful to Heyzer “for her tireless efforts on behalf of peace and the people of Myanmar.”

Heyzer told the U.N. General Assembly in March that violence has continued in Myanmar “at an alarming scale” and that she did not see a prospect for a negotiated settlement.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.