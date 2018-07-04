Accessibility links

UN Envoy: Yemeni Rebels Express 'Strong Desire' for Peace

  • Associated Press
FILE - U.N. envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths listens to the undersecretary of Houthi-led government's foreign ministry, Faisal Amin Abu-Rass upon his arrival at Sanaa airport in Sanaa, Yemen, June 16, 2018.
SANAA — 

The U.N. envoy to Yemen has expressed optimism after meeting with the top leader of the Houthi rebels in a bid to end the country's devastating civil war.

In a statement issued before his departure from the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, Martin Griffiths said the rebels expressed a "strong desire for peace'' and discussed "concrete ideas for achieving peace," without elaborating.

He said he may meet with President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in the southern city of Aden.

A Saudi-led coalition allied with Hadi's internationally recognized government has been at war with the Houthis since 2015, and previous peace efforts have failed.

The U.N. hopes to prevent a full-scale coalition assault on the port city of Hodeida, a vital lifeline for a country already teetering on the brink of famine.

