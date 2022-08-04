UN Experts Say Rwanda Intervened Militarily in Eastern Congo

A United Nations Group of Experts said it had "solid evidence" that Rwandan troops conducted military operations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo between Nov. 2021 and July 2022 and that Rwanda has supported the M23 rebel group's advance there.

The findings were contained in a confidential report seen by Reuters on Thursday. Rwanda has denied accusations by Congo's government that it supports the M23 and that it has sent troops into the country.

"The Group... gathered solid evidence of the presence of, and military operations conducted by, members of the Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF) in Rutshuru territory," the report said.

RDF members conducted joint attacks with M23 fighters against Congo's army and Congolese armed groups, and provided the rebels with weapons, ammunition and uniforms, it said.

The M23 rebel group since May has waged its most sustained offensive in a decade, killing dozens of civilians, displacing tens of thousands of people and capturing towns near the borders with Rwanda and Uganda.

The M23 formed in 2012 claiming to defend the interests of Congolese Tutsis, the ethnic group shared by Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, against Hutu-led militias.