UNGA to Vote on Resolution Condemning Hamas Rocket Attacks on Israel

The U.N. General Assembly is scheduled to vote on a historic U.S.-sponsored resolution Thursday condemning Hamas rocket attacks into Israel.

This would be the first time the assembly casts a vote critical of Hamas — the militant group that rules Gaza.

The Palestinians sought to amend the resolution by inserting language referring to previous resolutions criticizing Israeli settlements.

But in order to win backing from all 28 European Union members, the U.S. agreed to mention "relevant U.N. resolutions" without saying which ones.

The draft "demands that Hamas and other militant actors, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad, cease activity, including by using airborne incendiary devices."

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon predicted Wednesday the resolution will be approved.