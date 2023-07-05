UN Investigators: Iran Must End Brutal Crackdown on Protesters

GENEVA — U.N. investigators have condemned the failure of Iranian authorities to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for the in-custody death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini 10 months after she was arrested by the so-called morality police for allegedly not covering her hair properly with a hijab or headscarf.

"Ten months on … Amini's family's right to truth and justice remain unfulfilled," said Sara Hossain, chairperson of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran.

"We are concerned that domestic investigations have fallen short of international human rights norms and standards, including the requirements of promptness, independence, and transparency."

The three-member mission, which was established Nov. 24, 2022, to investigate alleged human rights violations related to protests that erupted following Amini's death on September 16, especially with respect to women and girls, presented its first oral update Wednesday to the U.N. Human Rights Council.

While allegations of human rights violations in Iran no longer dominate world media attention, the panel said that conditions in the country continue to deteriorate. It said reports of arbitrary arrests and detentions, sexual and gender-based violence, torture, enforced disappearances, and deaths of peaceful protesters continue to be heard and received.

Hossain noted that the Iranian government's announcement that it had pardoned 22,000 people in connection with the protests "suggest that many more were detained or charged."

She said, "Our understanding is that these individuals were reportedly compelled to express remorse, thus, to effectively admit guilt while also making a pledge not to commit similar crimes in the future."

The fact-finding mission said those remaining in detention include at least 17 journalists for their reporting on the protests and many human rights advocates and lawyers defending the protesters. It added that women and girls who refuse to comply with the country's forced veiling law continue to be arrested and detained and family members are subject to harassment.

Hossain said protesters continue to be harshly punished for exercising rights protected under international human rights law.

"Since November, at least 26 individuals have reportedly been sentenced to death in connection with the protests and dozens more have been charged with or face offenses carrying the death penalty.

"Most chilling," she said, "seven men have already been executed following hasty proceedings marred by serious allegations of fair trial violations, including confessions extracted under torture."

The investigators are calling on Iranian authorities to stop the executions and to release all those detained for exercising their legitimate right to peaceful assembly and for reporting on the protests.

The panel also expressed concern about two draft bills under consideration that would increase punishments on women and girls found "in breach of forced veiling provisions." If enacted, it warned "these bills will expose women and girls to increased risks of violence, harassment and arbitrary detention and entrench discrimination."

Shaheen Sardar, member of the fact-finding mission, said, "The hijab laws are going to become more stringent … not wearing the proper hijab will be a criminal offense and there will be penalties."

Chairperson Hossein said the mission has repeatedly requested permission from authorities to visit Iran to gather information critical to its investigations. She said the mission thinks it important to meet and hear directly from those affected by or involved in the protests, including government officials and public authorities.

"However, we have yet to receive a response to our requests for information and access to the country," she said.

Iran refuted the investigators' depiction of last September's nationwide protests as "mere simple and peaceful assemblies."

Kazem Gharib Abadi, secretary general of the High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran, told the council that "Several western countries were involved in fomenting the riots.

"Terrorists also entered the scene and nearly 100 persons affiliated with terrorist groups … were arrested. Over 8,000 weapons were seized during the riots, more than 75 law enforcement forces and people were martyred by the rioters," he alleged.

He said that "protecting and promoting human rights is the exclusive responsibility of the states." He also said an independent and professional committee has been established to identify and address all material and bodily harm suffered by citizens and "investigate the complaints and claims about the violations of people's rights during the incidents."

For their part, the investigators called on the Iranian government to cooperate with their mandate and ensure that all those affected "have unhindered and safe access to providing evidence." They added that Iran must prosecute and punish those responsible for crimes related to the protests and provide reparations to all victims.

The fact-finding mission will present a comprehensive report on its findings to the council during its March 2024 session.