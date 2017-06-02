UN: Iran is Complying with Nuclear Deal

Iran has kept advances in its nuclear program within the parameters set under the 2015 accord it signed with world powers, the United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency said Friday.

A new International Atomic Energy Agency report says Iran has greatly reduced its nuclear activities and kept its stock of enriched uranium below the agreed upon limit.

The assessment says Iran has not enriched uranium above the levels required to make a weapon and "has not pursued the construction of the Arak... reactor," which it could use to create weapons-grade plutonium.

Iran agreed to the nuclear deal with a number of western nations in 2015 after years of simmering tensions surrounding the country’s nuclear aspirations.

In exchange for reducing its nuclear capabilities, Iran saw the loosening of economic sanctions.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called the Iran agreement “the worst deal ever negotiated” and expressed interest in renegotiating it in the future. Iran has said it has no plans to renegotiate.