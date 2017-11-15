UN Panel Blasts North Korea for Building Nukes While Its People Starve

A United Nations committee condemned North Korea Tuesday for building nuclear weapons and missiles while its population starves.

The European Union and Japan co-sponsored the resolution in the human rights committee. It passed by consensus and will go the General Assembly.

It condemns the North for “diverting its resources into pursuing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles over the welfare of its people.”

Experts believe as many as 70 percent of North Koreans do not have enough food.

The resolution also strongly criticized Pyongyang for “gross human rights violations” including torture, executions without trials and arbitrary arrests.

The resolution also demands that North Korea provide detained foreign nationals with counselor access and communication with their families.

North Korea's U.N. ambassador Ja Song Nam says his government “categorically rejects” the resolution, saying it is part of the “political and military confrontation, plot, and conspiracy of the United States and other hostile forces.”