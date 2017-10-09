Accessibility links

Languages
Africa

UN Peacekeeper Killed in DRC

  • VOA News
Peacekeepers serving in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) patrol in their armored personnel carrier during demonstrations against Congolese President Joseph Kabila in the streets of Kinshasa, Dec. 20, 2016.

Ugandan militants have attacked a Democratic Republic of Congo military base, killing one U.N. peacekeeper and wounding a dozen more, according to a statement by the U.N. mission (MONUSCO) and the Congo army.

Congo army spokesman Mak Hazukay said he believes the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, a Ugandan Islamist group, is responsible for the assault, as well as for other clashes in the area in recent days.

The base near the eastern city of Beni was attacked early Monday.

The nationalities of the dead and wounded were not immediately known.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG