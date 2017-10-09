UN Peacekeeper Killed in DRC

Ugandan militants have attacked a Democratic Republic of Congo military base, killing one U.N. peacekeeper and wounding a dozen more, according to a statement by the U.N. mission (MONUSCO) and the Congo army.

Congo army spokesman Mak Hazukay said he believes the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, a Ugandan Islamist group, is responsible for the assault, as well as for other clashes in the area in recent days.

The base near the eastern city of Beni was attacked early Monday.

The nationalities of the dead and wounded were not immediately known.