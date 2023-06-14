UN: Record 110 Million People Displaced Around the Globe

The United Nations says a record 110 million people around the world have been forcibly displaced from their homes.

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, told reporters in Geneva Wednesday that 108.4 million people were displaced by war, persecution or human rights violations by the end of 2022, an increase of 19 million people. Grandi said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, was the main reason for the record increase.

The number has since risen to the current number of 110 million due to the eight-week old conflict in Sudan, which has led to the displacement of 2 million people.

The numbers were part of the UNHCR’s annual report on forced displacement around the world. Grandi said more than 35 million of those displaced had fled to safety across international borders, while another 62 million were internally displaced. He said the number of people who were stateless or of undetermined nationality rose to 4.4 million in 2022

“It’s quite an indictment on the state of our world,” Grandi said.

He also said more low and middle-income nations are hosting displaced persons than wealthier ones.

Grandi noted a rising backlash among many nations in accepting refugees and asylum-seekers, but welcomed the agreement reached last week among the European Union’s 27 members to share responsibility for migrants and refugees.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.