UN Report: More Than 1,000 Afghans Killed in Deliberate Attacks Since 2021

The United Nations says more than 1,000 Afghan civilians have been killed in bombings and other types of attacks since the hardline Taliban regained control of the country in 2021.

A report issued Tuesday by the U.N. Mission to Afghanistan, or UNAMA, says 1,095 civilians have been killed between August 2021 and May of this year, while 2,679 others were injured. The report says the majority of the fatalities were due to improvised explosive devices at such public places as mosques, schools and markets.

UNAMA says the majority of the IED attacks were carried out by Sunni militants aligned with the Islamic Group global terror organization.

In 2020 3,035 civilians were killed and and 5,785 were injured according to an earlier U.N. report.

The Taliban took power in August 2021 as the United States and its NATO allies withdrew from Afghanistan, ending its two decade long occupation. The western allies invaded the country after the terrorist attacks on Washington, D.C. on September 11, 2001 and ousted the ruling Taliban, who were shielding Osama bin Laden and his al Qaida terror group, who carried out the attacks.