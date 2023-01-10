UN Rights Chief Says Iran Executions Amount to ‘State Sanctioned Killing’ 

U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk said Tuesday Iran is violating international human rights law with its execution of people involved in protests.

“The weaponization of criminal procedures to punish people for exercising their basic rights — such as those participating in or organizing demonstrations — amounts to state sanctioned killing,” Türk said in a statement.

Iran has executed at least four people in connection with the protests that began in September in response to the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Iran’s judiciary said all four were convicted of attacking members of the security forces. The U.N. and rights groups have criticized the rapid, closed-door judicial proceedings.

The U.N. human rights office said it has received information that two more executions are imminent.

Türk called on Iran to immediately halt all executions and to seriously embark on reforms demanded by its people.

“The Government of Iran would better serve its interests and those of its people by listening to their grievances, and by undertaking the legal and policy reforms necessary to ensure respect for diversity of opinion, the rights to freedom of expression and assembly, and the full respect and protection of the rights of women in all areas of life,” he said.