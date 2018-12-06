Burundi Orders Closure of UN Human Rights Office

Burundi has ordered the United Nations Human Rights Council to close its office in the east African country, the council said Thursday.



Geneva-based spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said the council received a letter Wednesday "requesting us to close the office."



The order came months after the U.N. rights chief called Burundi one of the "most prolific slaughterhouses of humans in recent times."



Burundi foreign ministry and U.N. sources said the council has two months to leave the country.



Burundi leaders have long been angered by U.N. reports alleging abuses during a period of political unrest triggered by President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek reelection in 2015.



Nkurunziza's decision sparked civil unrest that the U.N. said resulted in more than 1,200 deaths and the displacement of more than 400,000 people.



The alleged killings prompted the International Criminal Court to authorize a probe into suspected state-sponsored crimes that included murder, rape and torture.



Burundi was the first country to withdraw last year from the ICC, which investigates and prosecutes genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Burundi withdrew after the court launched an investigation into alleged atrocities in the country.



The government has denied allegations it has murdered its own citizens, contending the accusations are propaganda promoted by exiles.



Burundi stopped cooperating with the U.N. rights office over two years ago, accusing it of "complicity with coup plotters and Burundi's enemies." The move followed a report from the office that alleged the "involvement of the regime in systematic abuses and a risk of genocide."



Amnesty International Burundi expert Rachel Nicholson said the order to withdraw was "deeply disturbing" and urged the Burundi government to reverse its decision.