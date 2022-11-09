UN Rights Officials Condemn Syrian Attacks 

U.N. Human rights officials condemn a series of deadly attacks by pro-Syrian government forces Sunday against camps housing thousands of internally displaced people in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province.

The U.N. Human Rights Office reports ground-based strikes and airstrikes hit nine camps housing thousands of internally displaced people. The agency has verified the killing of at least seven civilians and wounding of some 27 others.

However, the opposition Syrian Civil Defense Force comes up with higher figures. It reports nine civilians were killed by cluster bombs, which are banned under international law, and more than 75 other displaced people wounded.

After a long period of relative calm, fighting broke out in northern Syria two weeks ago between the militant Islamist group, Hay-at Tahrir al-Sham and some Turkish-affiliated armed groups. Human rights spokesman, Jeremy Laurence says his office warned then that fighting was likely to escalate and spread to other areas.

“Sadly, that has eventuated. We had confirmation through the Syrian national state media that pro-government forces, including Russian forces, were involved in the ground-based strikes on Sunday,” he said.

About three million people, half of them displaced, live in Idlib, the last remaining rebel stronghold in Syria. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports at least 400 families have been newly displaced because of this upsurge in violence.

Laurence says the fact that several IDP camps in densely populated areas were struck during attacks raises serious concerns. He says it is likely many more people will become displaced as they flee in search of safety.

“We emphasize to all parties in the conflict that indiscriminate attacks are prohibited by international humanitarian law and, depending on the circumstances, may further amount to war crimes,” he said.

Since Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011, the United Nations estimates more than 300,000 civilians have been killed. It reports more than 13 million people have been displaced either inside Syria or as refugees in neighboring countries, making Syria the scene of the world’s largest displacement crisis.