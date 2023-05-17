UN Says Next Five Years Likely Warmest on Record

The World Meteorological Organization said Wednesday that global temperatures "fueled by heat-trapping greenhouse gases and a naturally occurring El Niño event" are likely to hit record levels during the next five years.

The WMO said there was a 98% chance that at least one year between 2023-27 and the entire span will be the warmest on record for the annual average near-surface global temperature.

The U.N. agency further said it is 66% likely that the annual average for at least one of those years will exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

"This report does not mean that we will permanently exceed the 1.5°C level specified in the Paris Agreement which refers to long-term warming over many years," said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas. "However, WMO is sounding the alarm that we will breach the 1.5°C level on a temporary basis with increasing frequency."

The WMO statement said the global average annual temperature last year was about 1.15°C above the 1850-1900 average.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters