UN Security Council, With Russian Support, Demands 30-day Syria Cease-Fire

The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Saturday demanding a 30-day truce in Syria to allow aid deliveries and medical evacuations with the support of Syrian ally Russia after a flurry of last-minute negotiations.

The vote comes as warplanes pounded eastern Ghouta, the last rebel enclave near Syria's capital, for a seventh straight day.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Wednesday for an immediate end to "war activities" there.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.