UN Security Council to Discuss Syria Situation

The United Nations Security Council is meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss the situation in Syria’s besieged eastern Ghouta, but no vote has been set yet on a resolution calling for a 30-day humanitarian pause.



Negotiations on a Kuwaiti-Swedish draft text have been difficult, diplomats said.



“There should be an urgent decision,” Swedish Ambassador Olof Skoog told reporters. “I am keen there is a decision. That’s more important than the vote. I hope the vote will be successful, but it is very, very difficult.”



“We have a good text that is solid,” French envoy Francois Delattre said. “That contains everything we need, the tool box we need to move ahead and to avoid tragedy in Syria and eastern Ghouta to continue.”



Russia has expressed concerns about the text, which calls for a 30-day nationwide cessation of hostilities, access for access for weekly U.N. humanitarian aid convoys and emergency medical evacuations.



In Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was quoted by Sputnik news agency as saying he would consider the draft resolution, but that the cease-fire "must not at all" include Islamic State or the al-Qaida-linked group the Nusrah Front or those factions that are cooperating with them.



Russia requested Thursday’s open meeting of the council.



In Geneva, the U.N. envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, told the Reuters news agency that he hopes the Security Council will approve the proposed cease-fire, saying there is no alternative to halting the fighting and allowing humanitarian access.



“I hope it will. But it is uphill,” de Mistura said. “It is very urgent."



On Wednesday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the council to approve the cease-fire, and especially to help the 400,000 besieged residents of eastern Ghouta, whom he said, "live in hell on Earth."



Last year, the enclave was designated as one of four "de-escalation zones" in a deal with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s supporters, Russia and Iran, along with Turkey.



Fighting has escalated as the Syrian military and its allied forces appear to be launching an all-out operation to re-take eastern Ghouta, which is one of the last areas near Damascus still under control of the armed opposition.



The U.N. human rights office said Wednesday at least 346 people have died in eastern Ghouta since February 4.



The U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, said every council member should support the cease-fire measure, while criticizing pro-government attacks on eastern Ghouta that she said "grow worse by the day."



"It's time to take immediate action in hopes of saving the lives of the men, women, and children who are under attack by the barbaric Assad regime," Haley said in a statement. "It is simply preposterous to claim that these attacks on civilians have anything to do with fighting terrorism."



“Assad and his deplorable regime must stop committing additional atrocities and must not be further abetted by backers in Moscow and Tehran,” the White House said in a statement.