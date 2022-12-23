UN Security Council Trying to 'Destabilize' Myanmar, Junta Says

Myanmar's junta on Friday slammed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an end to violence and the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, accusing the body of attempting to "destabilize" the country.

The Security Council adopted its first-ever resolution on the situation in the turmoil-ridden Southeast Asian nation on Wednesday, after junta allies China and Russia abstained rather than veto the document.

The 15-member council has been split on Myanmar for decades and was previously able to agree only on formal statements about the country.

The resolution contained "several intrusive elements on Myanmar's internal affairs that contravene the principles and purposes of the United Nations," the junta's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"Exerting pressure to destabilize Myanmar rather than supporting the government's efforts does not help the country and Myanmar will not accept such acts."

The text was adopted with 12 votes in favor. Permanent members China and Russia abstained, opting not to wield vetoes following amendments to the wording. India also abstained.

In its Friday statement, the junta repeated its claim of alleged widespread voter fraud during the November 2020 election, won resoundingly by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party.

International observers said the poll was largely free and fair.

Suu Kyi, 77, has been a prisoner since the army toppled her government almost two years ago.

The military's crackdown on pro-democracy protesters has killed more than 2,500 people, according to a local monitoring group.