UN to Vote on Expelling Russia from Human Rights Council

The U.N. General Assembly is set to vote Thursday on whether to remove Russia from the Human Rights Council because of its action in Ukraine.

Two-thirds of the 193 member states would have to vote in favor of removing Russia.

The council, which is based in Geneva, is largely symbolic, but it can authorize investigations into human rights violations.

Russia is in its second year of a three-year term on the council.

Earlier this week, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called Russia’s presence on the council a “farce” and called for its removal.

Since Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, the General Assembly has passed two resolutions condemning Russia’s actions.

Some information in this report comes from Reuters.