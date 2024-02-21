UN Urges Papua New Guinea to Tackle Tribal Bloodshed

The United Nations on Tuesday urged Papua New Guinea to take immediate steps to address the root causes of tribal violence and work towards reconciliation following deadly clashes.

Dozens of bloodied bodies were discovered in the PNG Highlands following a clash early Sunday between rival tribal fighters.

"We urge the government of Papua New Guinea to effectively address escalating tribal violence and to engage with provincial and local leaders in a dialogue to achieve durable peace and respect for human rights in the Highlands region," U.N. human rights office spokesman Jeremy Laurence said.

Conflicts among 17 tribal groups had progressively escalated since elections in 2022 over issues including land disputes and clan rivalries, he said.

The clashes have increasingly turned deadly due to a proliferation of firearms and ammunition in the region, the spokesman added.

"We call on the government to ensure the surrender of all arms, particularly mass-produced firearms," said Laurence.

"The government must take immediate measures to address the root causes of the violence, and work toward tribal reconciliation.

"The Highland communities, particularly women and girls, must be protected, and further harm to them prevented."

The rugged and lawless area has been the scene of tit-for-tat mass killings between rival Sikin, Ambulin, Kaekin and other tribesmen for years — with each retaliatory attack fueling a fresh round of atrocities.

Clans have fought each other in the Highlands for centuries, but an influx of mercenaries and automatic weapons has made clashes more deadly and escalated the cycle of violence.