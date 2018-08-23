UN Urges Peru, Ecuador to Ease Entry for Venezuelans Fleeing Hardship

The United Nations refugee and migration agencies called on Latin American countries on Thursday to ease entry for Venezuelan nationals fleeing economic hardship and a deepening political crisis.

They voiced concern at new passport and border entry requirements in Ecuador and Peru, while praising states for hosting more than 1.6 million Venezuelans who have left since 2015.

"It remains critical that any new measures continue to allow those in need of international protection to access safety and seek asylum," U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.

