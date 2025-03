The former head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Strategic Research Center warns that while most Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters are likely to disarm if a peace agreement with Turkey comes to fruition, some may break away and continue the group's armed struggle. He also emphasized that while Kurds generally support the agreement, no single leader, including jailed PKK chief Abdullah Ocalan, represents all Kurds, as they remain divided by international borders.

