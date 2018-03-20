Undocumented Kansas Teacher Released from Detention

Undocumented Kansas science teacher Syed Ahmed Jamal was released from detention Tuesday, after spending more than a month in a county jail.

Jamal is awaiting a final decision on his appeal to a deportation order, but a district court judge in Kansas City allowed him to return home until his hearing in immigration court.

"We are on our way to pick him up now," his brother Syed Hussain Jamal told VOA.

Jamal had been in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention since his arrest January 24 for overstaying his visa. For the past few weeks, he has been detained in Platte County Jail in the Midwestern state of Missouri.

Jamal first came to the United States on a student visa in 1986, and later obtained an undergraduate degree, as well as master's degrees in molecular biology and pharmacology. In recent years, he has taught numerous local universities as an adjunct instructor — most recently at Park University in Missouri.