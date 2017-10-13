Accessibility links

Quick Facts about UNESCO

A view shows the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, France, Oct. 4, 2017.

Full Name: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

Created: 1945.

Mission: To build a culture of peace, sustainable development and intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences, culture, communication and information.

How does it work?

UNESCO's primary decision-making body is the General Conference, comprising all 195 member states. It meets every 2 years to set the policies and programs of the agency. It is overseen by a Director-General, who is appointed every four years.

Programs: UNESCO's activities are focused on five areas.

  • Attaining quality education for all and promoting lifelong learning
  • Mobilizing scientific knowledge and policy for sustainable development
  • Addressing emerging social and ethical challenges
  • Fostering cultural diversity, intercultural dialogue and a culture of peace
  • Building inclusive knowledge societies through information and communication

Observances: UNESCO observes 40 International Days, including International Women's Day on March 8, World Press Freedom Day on May 3, World Teachers' Day on October 5 and International Migrants Day on December 18.

