Quick Facts about UNESCO

Full Name: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

Created: 1945.

Mission: To build a culture of peace, sustainable development and intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences, culture, communication and information.

How does it work?

UNESCO's primary decision-making body is the General Conference, comprising all 195 member states. It meets every 2 years to set the policies and programs of the agency. It is overseen by a Director-General, who is appointed every four years.

Programs: UNESCO's activities are focused on five areas.

Attaining quality education for all and promoting lifelong learning

Mobilizing scientific knowledge and policy for sustainable development

Addressing emerging social and ethical challenges

Fostering cultural diversity, intercultural dialogue and a culture of peace

Building inclusive knowledge societies through information and communication

Observances: UNESCO observes 40 International Days, including International Women's Day on March 8, World Press Freedom Day on May 3, World Teachers' Day on October 5 and International Migrants Day on December 18.