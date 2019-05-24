UNICEF: Malnourished Children in Afghanistan Risk Dying

About two million children in Afghanistan are acutely malnourished. Of those, 600,000 face severe acute malnutrition, the most dangerous form of undernutrition in children, said Christophe Boulierac, a spokesman for the U.N. Children's Fund.

"Any child suffering from severe acute malnutrition is a crisis and needs to be treated to survive," he said. "We cannot tell you how many children will die, but we can tell you that a child with severe acute malnutrition is 11 times more likely to die than their healthy peers."

Afghanistan, alongside Yemen and South Sudan, is among the countries with the highest numbers of children under age five suffering from severe acute malnutrition. Severe drought in 2018 has worsened the situation.

Recent nutrition surveys across Afghanistan find 22 out of 34 provinces are above the emergency threshold of acute malnutrition. Last year, UNICEF provided life-saving assistance to nearly half of the country's most nutritionally deprived children. It is aiming to reach 60 percent, or 375,000, of those children this year.

But UNICEF is struggling to fund its operation. The agency needs an immediate injection of $7 million, Boulierac said.

"We are the sole provider of this treatment against severe acutely malnourished children," he told VOA. "We need urgent funding in three weeks, otherwise, we will not send the necessary ready-to-use therapeutic food treatment to the 1,300 health facilities that are waiting for that."

This year, UNICEF has provided treatment to more than 73,000 severely malnourished children. Boulierac said plans are in place to immediately scale up the operation to reach more children as soon as more money is available.

He also warned that the nutritional status of Afghanistan's children is likely to worsen without more secure funding in the pipeline.