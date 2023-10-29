UNIFIL Says Peacekeeper Injured on Lebanese-Israeli Border 

The United Nations' Lebanon peacekeeping force UNIFIL said on Sunday that one of its members was injured after shells hit the mission's base near the village of Houla on the Lebanese-Israeli border on Saturday.

The Israeli army and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon have been exchanging fire on a daily basis since the start of the Gaza conflict three weeks ago.

Some 46 Hezbollah fighters have been killed and 43 injured in the borderlands so far, the group said, adding it had conducted 84 attacks on 42 points along the border since the start of the clashes. Israel's military says at least seven of its soldiers have been killed so far.

UNIFIL said on Saturday that its headquarters near the Lebanese coastal town of Naqoura was also damaged by a shell that landed inside the base.

"UNIFIL expresses serious concern over these two attacks on our troops who are tirelessly working 24/7 to restore stability in southern Lebanon and de-escalate this perilous situation, " the force wrote in a post on social media platform X.