US Dismisses Charges Against 11 Erdogan Bodyguards Involved in Washington Brawl  

U.S. prosecutors have quietly dropped charges against 11 of the 15 members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail who were indicted in the beating of protesters during Erdogan's visit to Washington last May.

Prosecutors' decision to dismiss assault charges against the security guards is likely to ease U.S.-Turkey tensions, which were escalated by the incident outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington.

However, during Thursday's briefing at the State Deptartment, spokeswoman Heather Nauert was quick to point out that the decision to drop the charges came out of the Justice Department.

"The [State] Department had no role in the decision to drop those charges. That was entirely coming out of the Department of Justice," Nauert said. "I am told that the secretary did not discuss this issue with President Erdogan" during his meeting with him earlier this year.

The fight broke out after Erdogan met with President Donald Trump at the White House on May 16. Video of the recorded incident by a VOA journalist showed security guards in dark suits and Erdogan supporters kicking and punching a small group of peaceful demonstrators.

Nineteen people, including 15 of Erdogan's security guards, were later indicted by a grand jury on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime of violence, a felony punishable by up to five years. Turkey blamed the violence on groups linked to Kurdish separatists, with Erdogan calling the indictment a "complete scandal."

U.S. prosecutors dismissed the charges against four of Erdogan's security guards in November and against seven others last month, according to court filings.

Assault charges against four other security guards are pending.

Two Turkish-Americans involved in the incident pleaded guilty to felony assault charges in December and are scheduled to be sentenced April 5.

Assault charges against two Canadian citizens of Turkish ancestry who were accused of attacking the protesters are still pending. They have not been arrested.

William Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in the District of Columbia, declined to comment.