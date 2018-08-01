Protesters, Security Forces Clash as Zimbabwe Election Results Delayed

Two people were shot dead in Zimbabwe’s capital Wednesday as soldiers and police fired on protesters demanding the release of presidential election results.



Zimbabweans are anxiously waiting for tallies from Monday’s vote, the first in 38 years without longtime leader Robert Mugabe on the ballot. Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is claiming victory over current President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



Demonstrators gathered Wednesday outside the offices of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). As the afternoon progressed, violence escalated. First police in water-cannon trucks arrived at the electoral commission and sprayed protesters with water and tear gas. Protesters threw rocks in their direction and started fires in the street.



Then the army appeared, in armored personnel carriers on Harare’s main boulevard, and overhead in a helicopter. VOA saw five armored vehicles with mounted high-caliber weapons, navigating around large rocks that littered the road. Gunfire echoed in the distance.



VOA saw three soldiers beating a young man with batons; other witnesses reported seeing one man shot dead and a woman face-down on the pavement, a bullet hole in the middle of her back.



Protesters did not give their names, but had plenty to say.



“You see, they are using military! How can a general be a president? That government is full of military personnel!” shouted one young man.



Inside the headquarters of ZEC, international observers aired their concerns, with the EU and American observer missions voicing worry over “subtle intimidation” ahead of the vote and noting that the longer the results take, the more tense this wounded nation will be.



Former Ethiopian prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn urged ZEC to conclude the electoral process “in a speedy manner in accordance with the law.



“We also urge other stakeholders, particularly political party leaders and their supporters, to continue to maintain peace and refrain from acts that might undermine the integrity of the process or threaten the peace and stability of the country.”



President Mnangagwa, whose ruling ZANU-PF party is ahead in already released parliamentary results, urged calm on Twitter.

Mnangagwa, who took over in November after former President Robert Mugabe resigned under pressure from the military, has promised to restore the nation’s fractured international relations.



U.S. Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, who is in Harare, says this election could make a difference in Zimbabwe.



“Shortly before coming here, we passed out of the House of Representatives a resolution really calling on the Zimbabwean people to have a peaceful, transparent and fair election, and raising the possibility of evaluating U.S. policy. So that hangs in the air,” she said.



But as the sun sets on Harare with soldiers patrolling the streets, the only thing in the air is tension, and the fear of more violence in the days to come.