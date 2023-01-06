Up to Ten People Shot Near Miami Restaurant

Police in Miami and witnesses at the scene say as many as 10 people were wounded in a shooting outside a Miami restaurant late Thursday.

Police responding to the incident said it occurred around 8 p.m. local time near a restaurant called The Licking in the Miami Gardens section of the city. One witness reported as many as 12 shots were fired.

Media reports citing witnesses said as many as 10 people were killed, but police would only confirm multiple injuries and said there were no fatalities. They did not have information on the condition of the victims.

Local Miami rap music performer Ced Mogul told reporters at the scene at least 12 shots were fired during the filming of a music video for another rapper, French Montana. Video from several Twitter users showed police giving aid to two men whom the posters identified as Rob49 and French Montana’s bodyguard.

The Miami Herald reports several victims were taken to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, where loved ones had arrived.

The Herald reports that as of early Friday, no arrests had been made in connection with the shooting. A law enforcement source told a local Miami television station that detectives will be going through videos posted to social media as well as surveillance video from nearby businesses to try and identify the assailants.

