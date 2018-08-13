Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
East Asia

Korean Leaders to Hold Summit Next Month in Pyongyang

  • VOA News
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, May 27, 2018.

North and South Korea say their respective leaders will meet in North's capital of Pyongyang sometime next month.

The announcement was made Monday after the two sides held high-level talks in Panmunjom, the truce village in the border zone that separates the autocratic North from the democratic South.

The statement did not give a firm date on when the meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will take place.

FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the border line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, April 27, 2018.
FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the border line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone, April 27, 2018.

Kim Jong Un and President Moon held a historic first summit in April in Panmunjom, followed by a second meeting in May, also in the truce village. If plans for the September summit go forward, Moon would be the first South Korean leader to visit Pyongyang.

Next month's planned meeting between the leaders of the rival Koreas continues a flurry of diplomatic overtures since President Moon accepted Kim's offer for North Korean athletes to participate in February's Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

The overture culminated in a historic summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in June, where they signed a vague agreement for the North to rid itself of its nuclear arsenal.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG