Korean Leaders to Hold Summit Next Month in Pyongyang

North and South Korea say their respective leaders will meet in North's capital of Pyongyang sometime next month.

The announcement was made Monday after the two sides held high-level talks in Panmunjom, the truce village in the border zone that separates the autocratic North from the democratic South.

The statement did not give a firm date on when the meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will take place.

Kim Jong Un and President Moon held a historic first summit in April in Panmunjom, followed by a second meeting in May, also in the truce village. If plans for the September summit go forward, Moon would be the first South Korean leader to visit Pyongyang.

Next month's planned meeting between the leaders of the rival Koreas continues a flurry of diplomatic overtures since President Moon accepted Kim's offer for North Korean athletes to participate in February's Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

The overture culminated in a historic summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in June, where they signed a vague agreement for the North to rid itself of its nuclear arsenal.