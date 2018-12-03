Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

Uruguay Rejects Former Peru President's Asylum Request

  • Associated Press
FILE - Former Peruvian president Alan Garcia talks to the media as he arrives at the National Prosecution office in Lima, Peru March 27, 2018.

LIMA, PERU — 

Uruguay has rejected an asylum request by former President Alan Garcia, who sought protection in the country's consulate after a judge retained his passport as part of a corruption probe.

Peru's Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio says Garcia has already left the Uruguayan consulate in Lima and there are reports of a silver-colored sedan leaving the diplomatic post earlier Monday.

In denying Garcia's asylum claim, Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez said there was no evidence to support Garcia's claim that he was being targeted politically

Garcia fled to Uruguay's consulate a little more than two weeks ago following a judge's order he be banned from leaving the country for 18 months as investigators probe allegations he received illegal payment from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG