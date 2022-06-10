US- China Military Leaders Meet at Singapore Dialogue

U.S. and Chinese military leaders held talks Friday, for the first time since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.



U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe met face-to-face on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier security meeting. The two leaders had spoken by phone in April.



A Pentagon statement said the two leaders discussed relations and regional security issues, including North Korea and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



“The secretary underscored the importance of the People’s Liberation Army engaging in substantive dialogue on improving crisis communications and reducing strategic risk,” the statement said.



Chinese media reported Beijing would use the meeting to discuss cooperation with the United States. Following the meeting, the defense minister told reporters the talks went “smoothly.”



But the two sides have several areas of strong disagreement, if not conflict. The U.S. has taken exception to Beijing's claims to almost the entire South China Sea as well as its recent show of military strength regarding Taiwan.



China claims democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to one day seize it, by force if necessary. The Biden administration has indicated it will support Taiwan militarily if China should act, though it has reiterated a long-held U.S. “one China” policy.



“The secretary reiterated to General Wei that the United States remains committed to our longstanding one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three U.S.-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances,” the Pentagon said in a statement following talks. “The Secretary reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Strait, opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo, and called on the PRC to refrain from further destabilizing actions toward Taiwan.”



Austin is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-la Dialogue, which runs through Sunday. It includes defense ministers and diplomats from 42 countries as well as security experts, business leaders and weapons firms.

It is the first time the event has been held since 2019 after twice being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Some information for this report was provided by the Associated Press, Reuters and the French news agency, AFP.