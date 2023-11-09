US Again Strikes Iran-Backed Weapons Facility in Syria

U.S. forces have struck another weapons storage facility in eastern Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Wednesday.

“This precision self-defense strike is a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates. The president has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel and its interests,” Austin said in a statement.

Austin added that the U.S. was fully prepared to take further measures to protect U.S. people and facilities, while urging against further escalation.

The precision strike happened hours after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels shot down a U.S. drone flying over the Red Sea.

The strike by two F-15s marked the second time in recent days that U.S. forces had hit back at Iranian-backed groups. U.S. forces struck a weapons storage facility and an ammunition storage facility in eastern Syria used by Iran’s IRGC and affiliated groups early on October 27.

Iranian-backed forces have targeted U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria at least 41 times in less than a month, according to defense officials. Most of these attacks were disrupted by the U.S. military or failed to reach their targets, causing no casualties or damage to infrastructure, the defense officials said.

The attacks have injured 46 U.S. military personnel, with injuries ranging from traumatic brain injuries to shrapnel injuries to perforated eardrums.

The American injuries occurred during four attacks: a drone attack at al-Harir Air Base in Irbil, where the drone crashed before exploding; two multidrone attacks at al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq; and a multidrone attack at al-Tanf garrison in Syria.

All wounded personnel returned to duty following their injuries, Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters Monday. However, two U.S. personnel who had been treated for traumatic brain injuries and originally returned to duty were subsequently sent to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany for further examination “out of an abundance of caution,” Ryder said.

One U.S. contractor at al-Asad Air Base in Iraq suffered a cardiac episode and died while sheltering in place during a false alarm for an air attack.