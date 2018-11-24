13 US Agencies Involved in Climate Change Report

The federal government released on Friday a report that stated the impacts of climate change — from wildfires to increasingly destructive weather events, such as hurricanes, heat waves and droughts — are already affecting the United States, and the danger of more of these natural catastrophes is worsening.

The report said the related losses from climate change, including lower labor productivity and deaths because of extreme heat and weather events, would amount to the hundreds of billions of dollars by 2090.

The U.S. Global Change Research Program, made up of 13 federal departments and agencies, produced the Fourth National Climate Assessment, which was put together with the help of more than 300 experts, guided by a 60-member Federal Advisory Committee. The material was extensively reviewed by the public and experts, as well as a panel of the National Academy of Sciences, according to the report.

The 13 federal departments and agencies involved in the report by the U.S. Global Change Research Program:

Department of Agriculture

U.S. Agency for International Development

Smithsonian Institution

National Science Foundation

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Environmental Protection Agency

Department of Transportation

Department of State

Department of the Interior

Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Energy

Department of Defense

Department of Commerce