US Airliner Makes Emergency Landing in Atlanta

A Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency landing Friday night when a passenger was seen with a box cutter.

The flight from Cincinnati to Tampa, Florida, was diverted to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It was not immediately clear how the passenger was able to board the plane with a box cutter.

Officials say no one was hurt in the incident.

The passenger carrying the box cutter was arrested in Atlanta.

All passengers were deplaned and provided with hotel accommodations for the night. A new flight to Tampa was scheduled for Saturday morning.