US Airlines Show Rebound in Passenger Levels

The U.S. Department of Transportation reported Monday that the number of passengers traveling on U.S. airlines rebounded last year, rising 83% compared to 2020.

But the preliminary data showed the airlines are still not back to their pre-pandemic levels.

The airlines carried more than 303 million passengers in 2021, 246 million fewer than in 2019, a gap of 27%.

At the height of pandemic-related air travel disruptions, the number of passengers carried by U.S. airlines was down by 60% overall.

The figure was worse for international flights, which were down 60% in 2020.

