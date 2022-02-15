Accessibility links

US Airlines Show Rebound in Passenger Levels

FILE - Passengers line up at John F. Kennedy International Airport after airlines announced numerous flights were canceled during the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Christmas Eve in Queens, New York City, Dec. 24, 2021.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reported Monday that the number of passengers traveling on U.S. airlines rebounded last year, rising 83% compared to 2020.

But the preliminary data showed the airlines are still not back to their pre-pandemic levels.

The airlines carried more than 303 million passengers in 2021, 246 million fewer than in 2019, a gap of 27%.

FILE - A U.S. Airways jet passes an American Airlines jet at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 14, 2013.
At the height of pandemic-related air travel disruptions, the number of passengers carried by U.S. airlines was down by 60% overall.

The figure was worse for international flights, which were down 60% in 2020.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.

