US: Airstrike in Libya Kills Member of Al-Qaida Affiliate

FILE - A girl walks past a wall with graffiti about the al-Qaida network in Kano, Nigeria, April 18, 2003. An airstrike this week by U.S. forces and the Libyan government targeted Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb, southeast of Bani Walid, Libya.

U.S. forces working in coordination with the Libyan government carried out an airstrike against an al-Qaida affiliate group southeast of Bani Walid this week, killing one fighter, the U.S. military said in a statement Thursday.

U.S. forces are still assessing the results of the strike, which was undertaken in an effort to disrupt al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb and deny the organization's fighters freedom of action, U.S. Africa Command said. It did not identify the slain fighter.

It said no civilians were killed in the attack Wednesday, which took place about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Bani Walid, which is about 100 miles (160 km) southeast of Tripoli.

The attack was the second against al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb in recent months. A U.S. strike on March 24 killed Musa Abu Dawud, a high-ranking member of the group, the military said.

