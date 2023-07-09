US Airstrike Kills IS Leader in Syria

A U.S. airstrike has killed an Islamic State leader in eastern Syria, the U.S. Central Command said Sunday.

A CENTCOM statement said the airstrike that killed Usamah al-Muhajir was conducted last Friday.

“We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of ISIS throughout the region,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, using an acronym for the terrorist group. “ISIS remains a threat, not only to the region but well beyond.”

The statement added that operations against IS, “alongside partner forces in Iraq and Syria, will continue to achieve the group’s enduring defeat.”