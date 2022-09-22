US Announces $170M for Rohingya Humanitarian Aid

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday the United States has allocated more than $170 million in additional humanitarian assistance for ethnic Rohingyas living both inside and outside of Myanmar.



In a statement, Blinken said the latest assistance package includes more than $93 million administered through the State Department and more than $77 million through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). He said that $138 million is for programs specifically for host communities in Bangladesh.



The secretary of state said the latest allocation brings the total humanitarian aid to the Rohingya refugee crisis to nearly $1.9 billion since August 2017.



“It provides life-sustaining support to the over 940,000 Rohingya refugees, many of whom are survivors of a campaign of genocide and crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing,” Blinken said.



Earlier this year, the U.S. government declared Myanmar’s campaign against the Rohingya a genocide.



In Thursday’s release, the top U.S. diplomat said the last package of aid will provide more than 940,000 Rohingya refugees and 540,000 host community members in Bangladesh food, safe drinking water, health care, protection, education, shelter and psychosocial support.



Blinken urged other donors to contribute robustly to the humanitarian response and increase support to those driven from Myanmar and affected by violence there. He said the United States applauds the generosity of the people and government of Bangladesh as well as other Rohingya hosting nations.



Recognizing that conditions in Myanmar do not currently allow for the safe, sustainable return and reintegration of displaced Rohingya, the secretary said the U.S. is working with Bangladesh, the Rohingya and those within Myanmar to resolve the crisis.