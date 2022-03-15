US Announces More Sanctions on Belarus Leader, Russian Officials

The United States on Tuesday announced more sanctions on Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko for his role as an ally of Russia during the invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions will block Lukashenko and his wife from accessing U.S. property and limit the ability of Americans to conduct business with them.

The U.S. has already sanctioned Lukashenko over the Ukraine invasion, including limiting technological exports.

The U.S. also sanctioned Lukashenko for using migrants as political pawns on the border with Poland and for what many Western countries consider a rigged election in 2020.

Also announced Tuesday were sanctions on several Russian individuals, some under the Magnitsky Act, for their alleged role in human rights violations. Included are Natalia Mushnikova, a Moscow judge, and Nurid Salamov, a prosecuting investigator.

"Today's designations demonstrate the United States will continue to impose concrete and significant consequences for those who engage in corruption or are connected to gross violations of human rights," said Office of Foreign Assets Control Director Andrea Gacki. "We condemn Russia's attacks on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine and call on Russia to cease its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine."

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.